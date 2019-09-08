|
Arthur H. Towne
Arthur Herbert Towne was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Emmie Lou Fairservice Towne (in 2001), and brother, Robert S. Towne. Arthur was the loving and faithful caregiver to Emmie Lou during her five year cancer battle.
Born in Winslow, Washington, October 20, 1926 to Myra and Arthur H. Towne, Sr. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and the University of Washington. Art was an active member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity where he made many lifelong friends. Art's entire career was in the insurance industry. He achieved the insurance professional designation, CPCU. After 25 years with United Pacific / Reliance, he retired as Senior Vice President.
Art always gave his time and talent to others, volunteering, helping, and serving. He was a friend and mentor to many. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Federal Way. His faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life.
Art is survived by his children, Julie Klouse of Federal Way, Diane Towne of Peoria, Arizona, his brother, David Towne, Sr. (Chris) of Seattle, son-in-law, Jim Klouse, granddaughter, Sonia Klouse of Hastings, Nebraska, and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held
at Acacia Memorial Park, Seattle at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 14 with a memorial service following at 1:00 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church
515 South 312th St.
Federal Way 98003.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Luke's youth ministries, Franciscan Hospice (Franciscan Foundation, P.O. Box 1502, Tacoma 98401), and the .
