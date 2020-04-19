|
Arthur Henry Mazzola
Arthur Henry Mazzola passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington.
He was born on 11/27/1922 in Boston, Massachusetts to Peter and Elidia Mazzola who were originally from Northern Italy and also had a daughter named Louise.
He attended Boston University before serving in the Army as a sergeant teaching aviation. After the military he and his wife Nell E. May settled in the Seattle area. They were both active in local theater, Toastmasters, and were both PTA presidents. Art avidly pursued sailing and tennis, as well as being a loyal patron of the arts. He was a wonderful father to five children, Joan Clarke, Dianne Cotuna, Cheri Mazzola, Chris Mazzola and was preceded in death by his son Paul Mazzola. There are twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He had active relationships with all.
Art was professionally, politically and socially active in the community, including past president and chairman of the board of directors of the Pacific Northwest Ballet, president and general manager of Trans Pacific Lease Corp, past president of Arc, ambassador to Perugia, Seattle's sister city in Italy. He was a longstanding member of the Seattle Rotary Service Foundation as well as the Seattle Yacht Club and served as commissioner on the Seattle Arts Commission for many years.
Some of the attributes his children and others loved about him were his warm and engaging charm and his genuine interest in people of all ages. He approached life with a bountiful joie de vivre which was contagious. He was a great storyteller and voracious reader earning him the nickname dubbed by many "the walking encyclopedia". He enjoyed sharing many life experiences with his dear and special friend Jo Anne Niles for the last seven years of his life. He will be sorely missed but leaves behind a rich tapestry of precious memories.
We will definitely be celebrating our beloved Arthur Mazzola when we are able to gather together once again. Remembrances in his honor may be made to the Seattle #4 Rotary, Pacific NW Ballet or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020