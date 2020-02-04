|
|
Arthur M. Skolnik
Arthur Skolnik, an architect who preserved many Seattle historic sites for future generations, died on January 15, 2020, in Qualicum Beach, BC from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Throughout his career, Mr. Skolnik worked inside the government and out to support the preservation of historic sites. He was Seattle's first historic district manager for Pioneer Square, the nation's first city conservator and the first state conservator in Washington. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) honored him with the title of Fellow of the American Institute of Architects for bringing economic vitality to the preservation of landmarks.
Arthur Michael Skolnik was born in Chicago on March 11, 1944, to Jack Skolnik and Geraldine Garland. His early years in Chicago, a city renowned for its architecture, gave him an appreciation for the importance of historic preservation. He attended Sullivan High School, where he was a star basketball player. He received a BA in Architecture from the University of Illinois, at Champaign-Urbana in 1966 and a Master's Degree of Architecture and Urban Design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY in 1968.
Mr. Skolnik was at the center of a group of Seattle architects, including his mentor Victor Steinbrueck, journalists, city council members and concerned citizens who fought to preserve the city's historical buildings and neighborhoods. Their achievements include Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, the Ballard Historic District, and the core of Columbia City.
Specific projects he spearheaded include converting the former Herzl-Ner Tamid Synagogue in Seattle's Central District into a health center, helping develop the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, and transforming Fire Station 25 into a condominium apartment building that is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mr. Skolnik had a joy in learning new scientific facts and world and local history, which he shared with others as a lecturer, teacher, raconteur and blogger (https://www.exponentialgoverning.com ). He was not afraid to champion causes others found controversial, even if they were likely to fail. He fought to save the art deco ferryboat Kalakala and to preserve and retrofit the Seattle viaduct. He always stood up for what he felt best served the public interest.
Mr. Skolnik was a devoted and loving father and grandfather to his four children and four grandchildren. He extended this devotion to all children in Seattle by designing special places for them through the city. These include the original petting zoo in the Woodland Park Zoo, the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic at Seattle Children's Hospital and playgrounds in Madison Park, Alki Beach Park and the Volunteer Park Reservoir.
His first marriage to Marsha Glaziere, an artist, and his second marriage to Professor Pepper Schwartz ended in divorce. In 2003, Art married the love of his life, Susanne Loven, who cared for him deeply. He is survived by Ms. Loven, two children from his first marriage, Joshua C. and Maya K. Skolnik, and two children from his second marriage, Cooper C. J. Schwartz and Ryder T.G. DeFranco. He was close to his two stepsons, Dean and Darrell Stubbington. He is also survived by his sister, Adrienne E. Skolnik, brother, Howard Z. Skolnik, and four grandchildren, Lillian Morris, Bodie and Levi DeFranco and Ellie Schwartz.
A memorial service for
Arthur Skolnik will be held at
Grand Central Building Arcade in Seattle on Sunday, March 29,
2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020