Arthur P. Finlon
Arthur Finlon, age 87, passed away peacefully July 24 2019. He lived out his final days at home with his wife of 66 years, Jeanette, (Dahl) Finlon. Art was born January 24, 1932 at Waldo hospital where his grandfather Dr. Palmer delivered him. Art graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950 and then went on to the University of Washington where he completed his degree in Business. While going to the "U" Art spent 5 years in the Naval Air Reserve at Sandpoint and worked graveyard at Boeing. In November of 1952 Jeanette and Art married. Upon completion of his studies Art joined the Marine Corps which started a 25 year long journey of raising 4 kids, and new duty stations. The family lived in Quantico, VA, several times as well as Camp Lejeune, NC, Camp Pendleton and 29 Palms, CA, Pearl Harbor, HI, and Montgomery AL. Overseas, Art spent time in Bremerhaven, Germany, sea duty on the USS Princeton and Mt. Whitney along with two tours in Viet Nam, Chu Lai (1965-66) and Saigon (1969-70).
In 1981, after fulfilling his dream of being the director of the Marine Corps Communications School, Art retired as a full bird Colonel. Upon retirement Art and Jeanette moved back to Seattle and renewed their love affair with the Northwest. Art found opportunities with Isaacson Steel, (1981-85)- as well as Boeing, (1985-86) and Crane ELDEC, (1986-97). Art while transitioning found lots of time to spend traveling the world with family while also building his train layout and enjoying numerous hours building doll furniture and Christmas gifts with his grandchildren. His many various names and nick names give an indication of the far- reaching influence he had-Art, Arthur, Papa, "the Colonel" are all names that he answered to!
Art is survived by four children, Peter Finlon (Ginny), Sammamish, WA, Matthew Finlon (Laura), Joshua Tree, CA, Andrew Finlon (Carrie) Issaquah, WA, and Beth Dennehy (Shaun) Seattle, WA. Grandchildren Tim Finlon (Kesha) Seattle, Chelsea Burman (David), Sammamish, Mollie Finlon (Holland America) Alex Grothe (Bjorn) Mountlake Terrace, Tory Finlon, Lake Forest Park, Kelly Dennehy, Seattle, Stephen Finlon, Lake Forest Park, Taylor Finlon, Issaquah, Connor Dennehy, Seattle and Casey Dennehy, Seattle. Great grandchildren, Trafford and Scarlett Grothe and Levi Finlon. Art was preceded in death by parents Arthur James and Elizabeth Finlon.
Memorial will be at
Lake Union Cafe;
September 8th from 2:00 to 5:00.
3119 Eastlake Ave E., Seattle 98102
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019