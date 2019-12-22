Home

Age 81, 40-plus year resident of Redmond, WA, Arthur Turner slipped away quietly from the bonds of Alzheimer's on December 6,

2019 at Brookdale Memory Center in Surprise, AZ, where he had been lovingly cared for this past year after his five-year bout with this tragic disease.

Art was born in Cornwall, N.Y. to Arthur R. and Catherine E. Turner and also lived in Patterson, N.J. and Newburgh, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cheryl, in Surprise, AZ, and a daughter, Christine Turner and her partner John Funaro of Seattle, WA. Arthur joins his two sons who predeceased him: Arthur W. Turner Jr. in November of 2018, and Robert J. Turner in August of 2001. He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed the camaraderie it provided while making enduring friendships at various assignments in Okinawa, Japan; Colorado Springs, CO; and Aviano, Italy. He especially enjoyed his pre-retirement profession as a physical fitness trainer at Gold Creek Golf & Tennis Club in Woodinville, WA, as he was an avid racquetball player and golfer himself. Art endeared himself to many friends and family and their outpouring of love, memories and condolences are gratefully and warmly received by Cheryl and Christine. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life after the holidays.

In his memory, please consider donations to the at
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019
