Arthur "Art" William Martin
August 17, 1928 ~ August 12, 2020
Arthur "Art" Martin of Kirkland, Washington passed away peacefully in his home on August 12, 2020 with his wife Marlys, of 71 years, at his side. Art was born in Woodland, Washington on August 17, 1928.
Art loved his job as a Safeway Semi-Truck Driver delivering the dairy load to local grocery stores for 40 years. He served in the Navy as a Seabee for 3 years stationed in the Philippines and Alaska.
Art will be greatly missed by his wife and children: Arthur of Texas; Kenneth, Richard, LuAnn, Mark and Donna, all of Washington. His seventh child, John Patrick, died in infancy. He was proud of his 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Art never met a stranger and had many friends and neighbors that were important to him.
Art worked hard AND played hard! He loved traveling the United States in his diesel RV along with fishing for salmon on the Washington Coast and in Alaska. In his later years nothing was more fun than riding his John Deere lawn tractor for hours at a time, clear up to mowing the lawn just a few weeks before he passed.
Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and to support salmon recovery.