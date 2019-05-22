Arturo Chong



Arturo Chong, 97, passed away in Seattle 5/13/2019. Arturo was born in Guang Dong, China on 8/25/1922. His father Mei Lv Zhong, mother Rong. He lived in China until the early 1950's when he moved to Cuba where he worked as a cook. He came to Seattle, Washington in the early 1970's where he continued his profession. Arturo was a gentle, kind soul who would willingly lend you an ear or help you out. He was very resourceful and independent and took care of himself until his final days.



Arturo will be dearly missed by his surviving family. A private service will be held. Remembrances can be made to Kin On or the Wing Luke Museum. Published in The Seattle Times from May 22 to May 26, 2019