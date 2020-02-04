|
|
Arturo Dela Cuesta Doronio
Age 65, of Seattle, Washington, died after a sudden illness on Thursday, December 27, 2019 at Urdaneta Sacred Heart Hospital in Pangasinan, Philippines. Arturo was born on May 1, 1954 in Asingan, Pangasinan to Eusebio and Mercedes Doronio. Arturo graduated from University of the East in 1977 with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He settled in Seattle, WA in February 1979, followed by his wife and oldest daughter Geraldine who joined him in March 1983. Arturo and Catalina have three children: Geraldine, Eileen, and Dolly Anne. Arturo graduated from University of the East with a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering. His first job was a seasonal seafood processor in Alaska in 1979. Arturo decided to work closer to home and began working at Providence Hospital and University of Washington as a custodian. He finally settled at Boeing in 1987 as a manufacturing engineer for over 30 years. Unfortunately, his health started to decline despite receiving a successful kidney transplant, and had to go on leave of absence in 2016. Despite many health issues he battled, he continued to live his life to the fullest with his loved ones.
Arturo enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening, and simply spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking road trips with his families and picking freshly grown vegetables in Yakima every summer. He also enjoyed cooking and loved grilling delicious meat that was irresistible to his children. Most importantly, he valued family and was extremely generous and loving to all. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met and touched the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed.
Arturo is survived by his wife Catalina; children Geraldine, Adrienne, Arthur, Eileen, and Dolly Anne; his brothers Benny Doronio and his son Ron; Danny Doronio, wife Nemia Doronio, and children Danny Jr, Michael, Karen and George; grandchildren Kathleen, Brayden, AJ, and Maddox; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private burial was held at Evergreen-Washelli in Seattle, WA on Tuesday 1/28/2020.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020