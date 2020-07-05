1/1
Arvada Elvira (Dottie) McFarland
Arvada Elvira (Dottie) McFarland

Arvada passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at age 99. She was raised in Rosholt, South Dakota with her six siblings. She graduated from University of WA with a teaching degree. She then headed over seas to teach military families in the Philippines and Japan. She returned here to continue teaching and married Charles McFarland. They raised three daughters in Kent, WA. She enjoyed cooking and hosting dinner parties, reading the newspaper every day and talking politics. She was an enthusiastic fan of her beloved UW Husky football team and the Mariners. The family would like to thank her caregivers for their excellent care. There will be no service at this time. See more about Arvada:

https://funerals.coop/obituaries

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
