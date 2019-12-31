|
Asenath E. Brozovich, RN
AKA: Senie, Beebe and The Energizer Bunny.
Moms: Not all superheroes wear capes!
Born Oct. 5th 1922. Passed away peacefully on Dec, 11th 2019 at 97 years of age. She had a vibrant and bountiful life.
Born on a wheat farm in Opheim, Montana to Mabel Bengston Beebe and Herbert H. Beebe. (certified Montana pioneers).
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Doris Hanvold/ Neubauer, Kermit Beebe, Gordon Beebe, Williard Beebe, Stella Longan, Marie Barker, Ira Beebe and Harold Beebe. Also preceded in death by her husband of 59 and a half years, Edward C. Brozovich (2007) and her daughter, Carolyn L. Butts (1975).
A 1944 graduate of the Cabrini School of Nursing (Columbus Hospital), she went on to do post-graduate work in pediatrics at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Back in Seattle, she worked for 26 years in the office of Dr. William L. Topp M.D. (an OB-GYN).
In 1976, she retired from office Nursing but continued in a volunteer Nursing role, doing diabetes teaching and testing for the Seattle Diabetic Association. At one point, she was their Volunteer of the Year and received The Dr. Lester J. Palmer Award.
She and her husband volunteered for many years at the Seattle Veterans Hospital, working in the Pharmacy Dept. When they traveled South for the winter months, they volunteered at the Yuma, Arizona Veterans Hospital. They both also volunteered at the West Seattle Food Bank. Senie was a volunteer at the Food Bank for close to 30 years.
Senie and Ed made quite the team! They enjoyed so much together! If it was fishing at Westport, they were out on a charter boat. If it was at Sekiu, they were out on a little kicker boat. If it was trout fishing, they were out in Ed's boat at Summit Lake. So much good eating from all that fishing!
They were also avid football fans. Season ticket holders for both the Huskies and Seahawks for many years. Many lively and raucous football parties were hosted in their home. Senie loved to cook and Ed loved his football pools and cheering on his teams.(loudly!)
Their house was the "to go to" place for Thanksgiving for decades. Her sausage/sage dressing was legendary. She was always a gracious hostess and a kind hearted woman.
She especially enjoyed gardening. Roses filled the whole south side of the house. She happily gave them all the TLC they needed. She also enjoyed being artsy-crafty. Her creative side came out in many different mediums: basketry, sewing, macrame;, knitting, painting and ceramics.
How did she manage to do so many things?? Well, that's why we called her our own Energizer Bunny! She had a can-do attitude and incredible energy! Her own mother passed away when she was about 15 years old and she and her sisters had to take on household and farming responsibilities at an early age.
She lived during the Great Depression, World War II and the Dust Bowl. It was the Dust Bowl that forced them to leave Montana and come to the PNW (in a 1927 Rio truck). Tom Brokaw refers to this generation as the Greatest Generation. Senie was a bright star and a great lady of this generation.
Thank you to everyone from Kaiser Permanente Hospice Program for all your kindness and compassion. What a great group of people! Special thanks to Lovely Rita for sharing all her "hacks" and expertise with us.
If you would like to donate a memorial in Senie's name, please consider: The West Seattle Food Bank, 3419 SW Morgan St, Seattle WA, 98126 OR Medic I Foundation, 11747 NE 1st St., Suite 310, Bellevue, WA 98005
Memorial service will be at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 6701 30th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 at 11:00 am on Dec. 31st.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 31, 2019