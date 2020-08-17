Audrey Gangwer



January 23, 1941 ~ August 4, 2020



Audrey Gangwer was a systems analyst for Boeing before her retirement, Audrey's home church was St. Catherine's in her hometown of Seattle, where she also attended Catholic schools. Loving and devoted daughter to Margaret and Pennell Gangwer. Survived by sister Rosalie. Lifelong friend of Edie Henderson (Robinson) whose family she remained in touch with after her passing.



She was an independent spirit who could also display a bit of whimsy when something delighted her. "Stubborn to a fault, strength beyond belief, generous, playful at times, and with a heart of gold", as described by her friend Judy McKinney. Enjoyed calligraphy, photography, playing the piano, reading, opera and theater, and some travel. Rest in peace our dear friend Audrey. You will be missed, but you have earned your place in Heaven.



A graveside service will be



held for Audrey at



Holyrood Catholic Cemetery



on August 19, 2020 at 11:00am.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



