Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Arpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Lucille Arpin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Lucille Arpin Obituary
Audrey Lucille Arpin

Audrey Lucille Arpin of Ballard, loving mother to David, Gary, Christopher, Daniel, Fredrick, Alan, Arthur, Timothy, Wil and Diane passed away, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in University Place.

A funeral mass will be held at

1:00pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019

at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue. Private interment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now