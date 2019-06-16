|
Audrey Lucille Arpin
Audrey Lucille Arpin of Ballard, loving mother to David, Gary, Christopher, Daniel, Fredrick, Alan, Arthur, Timothy, Wil and Diane passed away, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in University Place.
A funeral mass will be held at
1:00pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019
at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue. Private interment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019