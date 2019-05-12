Audrey P. Beckett



In Memoriam



1950 ~ 2014



Audrey "Auds" Beckett passed on from this world in the comfort of her home in Fort Mohave, AZ on 10/20/2014. She had an unexpected and untreatable health issue and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.



Audrey Beckett was born on May 12, 1950 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, to George and Jane B. Beckett. She grew up and lived in the Seattle area and graduated from Mt. Rainier High School. She lived in the Seattle area, the Tri-Cities, Marysville, Jackson Hole, WY and last lived in Fort Mohave, AZ. Audrey enjoyed traveling to Mexico many times. She worked in the restaurant industry for many years and was also an apartment manager. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, riding behind Bob on his Harley, attending many B B King concerts, gathering many, many friends and staying in touch throughout her life.



Survived by her sister, Nancy Beckett and husband John Hauser, nephew, Brandon Hauser (all of Seattle), cousins in Canada and by her very best friends LaRue LaValley and Cathy Diehl of Washington and Wendy Moran of Arizonia.



Predeceased by George and Jane B. Beckett and fiance, Robert Torrao.



Audrey happily lived her life to the fullest in her own way and left it on her terms.



She was cremated and no service was held at her request. Her ashes were scattered on the beach at Ocean Shores, WA (one of her favorite places) by family and friends.



Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019