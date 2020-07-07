Audrey Shaw Hancock



Audrey Shaw Hancock passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 13, 2020 at the age of 89.



Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, England on June 5, 1931 to Thomas Arthur King Lunn and Margaret Ward Lunn, Audrey spent her early childhood in Edinburgh, Scotland. At the age of eight, when Britain entered WWII, she was evacuated to northwest Scotland to live at Lunga House, a country estate that had been converted to all-girls boarding school. She remained there for the duration of the war. For the rest of her life she maintained her love of Scotland.



In 1948, at the age of 17, Audrey crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary with her mother, to join her father who had settled in Vancouver, British Columbia. The following year, the family relocated to Seattle.



She married the love of her life, Bob Hancock, on March 28, 1951, starting what she felt was the most important role she could play in her life: motherhood. Audrey was noted for her wisdom, patience, and warmth, so much so that her children's friends often cited Audrey as their second mother.



Audrey and Bob made a great team. Bob always credited his success as an entrepreneur and business owner to Audrey's unyielding love and support. During the early days when Bob was building his business, Avtech, to make ends meet she worked as a preschool teacher and a bus driver for Acorn Academy, a preschool serving the View Ridge, Windermere and Laurelhurst areas. Throughout her life, she remained actively involved with children-focused charities.



Audrey will be remembered as a woman of intelligence, keen wit, and generous spirit. One grandson described Audrey as a woman who knew no stranger, who loved unconditionally, and who gave without reservation. She taught those around her how to live and how to love.



Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hancock. She is survived by her three children; David (Patricia) Hancock, Mary (Sigmund) White and Brian (Scharmon) Hancock. She also leaves behind her 3 beloved grandchildren; Sean White, Ryan (Robert) White and Jake Olson; 2 great-grandchildren, Lucas & Emma, and many relatives in England.



We will miss this amazing woman, Audrey, but will cherish the memory of her deeply in our hearts. Forever.



Due to health and safety concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Audrey's life is being postponed. Details will be announced at a later date.



