Audrey Van Voorhees



Born in Coudersport, Pennsylvania August 27, 1922 and a long time former resident of the West Seattle community, went to be with the Lord, March 18, 2019. She was 961/2 years old and was preceded in death twelve years ago by her husband John. She is survived by her son Robert Van Voorhees (Cheryl), daughter Yvette Chambers (Larry), brother Douglas Post (Shirley), sister-in-law Barbara Post, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was a member of O.E.S., Crown Chapter and a dedicated member of her church, St. Alban's Anglican Church. She was an avid artist and enjoyed drawing, singing and dancing, not to mention her affinity for bird watching.



She was a beautiful lady, devoted wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.



Funeral and burial services will be held at Evergreen-Washelli cemetery chapel, 11111 Aurora Avenue North in Seattle on



Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m.



(reception to follow). Additionally, a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 31



at 9:00 a.m. at St. Alban's Anglican Church, 3315 S. 19th Street in Tacoma.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alban's for a memorial fund in Audrey's name. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2019