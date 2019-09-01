|
|
Augustine Arthur Washington
April 26, 1958 ~ August 27, 2019
Gus was born in Jacksonville, NC and moved to Seattle in 1986. After completing a degree in economics at UNC Charlotte he became a lifelong student of philosophy, spirituality and religion and completed a Ph.D. in Metaphysics at the Academy of Universal Truth. After ordination to the priesthood and consecration as bishop in the Liberal Catholic Church, he made his solemn procession as a monk in the Syriac Orthodox Church. He moved into his small oratory on the campus of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Seattle in 2004. He modeled a life of humble service and prayer as a caretaker of the property and spiritual friend. His many hobbies and interests included prison ministry, playing folk music and practicing magic.
Although solitary by choice, his many friends include people in the Kairos and Cursillo communities, patrons at the Old Smoke Shop in Ballard, those whom he counseled and befriended and his loving congregation at St. Luke's.
He is survived by his father Art
and stepmother Jetta Washington
and by a remarkably diverse group of people who were touched by his unique and holy spirit.
Funeral at St. Luke's, 5710 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107,
Sat., September 7 at 2:00 pm.
At his request donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke's Edible Hope Kitchen to feed the hungry and homeless.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019