Aurora Grace Sears


1980 - 2019
Aurora Grace Sears Obituary
Aurora Grace Sears

May 13, 1980 - Oct. 22, 2019

Preceded in death by her loving husband Martin Sears. Survived by their sons Rexford and Liam, parents George and Estella Bennett; siblings Garfield, Meg and James; father-in-law Ronald Sears; mother-in-law Eroca Evans; brothers-in-law Tom Sears and Sean Evans and many other relatives and friends. Grace enjoyed many hobbies such as needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading and writing. She took pleasure in watching and critiquing movies with family and friends. Grace was active on the roller derby team Tilted Thunder and later was their coach. Private Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
