Austin (Cal) Calvin Wiseman



Austin Calvin ("Cal") Wiseman was born in Carthage, South Dakota on August 4, 1929 to parents Austin L. and Ellen Wiseman.



Cal suddenly passed away February 13, 2019 surrounded by family members.



Cal graduated from Madison High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and future bride Joyce. Cal and Joyce (nee Johnson), married May 23, 1950 in Madison, South Dakota. Cal served his country during the Korean Conflict in the South Dakota National Guard. First stationed at Camp Carson in Colorado, and later deployed "overseas" to Alaska. Cal moved his growing family to Seattle, WA in 1953. He then had an extensive career in Appliance Sales and Service as the founder and former owner of the still operating Wiseman Appliance in West Seattle. He was a member of the Elks, and various West Seattle organizations. Cal was well-known and beloved throughout the West Seattle community. He was always quick to laugh and joke with everyone he met. He had a passion for family events, travel, personalized license plates, hats, fishing, spending time at the lake. Cal was always the first to help where he could. He loved his home on Alki.



Cal is survived by Joyce, his wife of 68 years, daughter Paula (Billy) Small of Renton, Sons: Daniel of Seattle, Stephen of Kirkland, Craig of Seattle, Scott of Seattle and Mark of Des Moines; brother Arlin Wiseman of Federal Way, and sister Donna Smith of Glenwood, IA. In addition, Cal is survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and a sister.



Cal will be dearly missed by all of his friends and loved ones.



Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, February 25, 2019, (viewing prior to service) at



St. Bernadette Parish in Burien.



A private interment will follow at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at:



https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/austin-wiseman-8160819



In lieu of sending flowers, remembrance donations may be sent to St. Bernadette Parish, Elks Lodge of Burien, or Seattle Children's Hospital, and would be most appreciated by the family. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019