Austin McClain Case, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in 1929 to Austin Ford Case and Dorothy McClain Case, he grew up in Seattle. He had fond memories of raising chickens and a cow for several years when the family moved to Vashon Island. He graduated from Stanford University and then medical school at the University of Washington. Stationed in France from 1955 to 1957, he served as a flight surgeon in the 48th Fighter Bomber Wing, US Air Force. He loved to tell about night flights in the starry expanse over the Mediterranean and the Roman ruins of Lapis Magna near Tripoli. The only vestige of a white baby camel that caught his eye in Morocco was a camel saddle he brought home. Back in Seattle, he was Medical Director at his father's insurance company, Northwestern Life Insurance Company; when it was sold, Dad insisted that all employees be given jobs by the purchaser.
After completing his psychiatric residency in 1962, he practiced as a psychiatrist in the Medical Dental Building in downtown Seattle, became a clinical instructor and soon professor in the UW Department of Psychiatry, while serving as staff psychiatrist in the Veterans Administration. After beginning psychoanalytic training at Seattle Psychoanalytic Institute, he finished training in London at the Tavistock Clinic in 1973. His days in London, the center of Kleinian thinking then, left room for evenings at the theater, especially Gilbert and Sullivan which he loved. His life in London also left room for holidays in Spain. Upon his return to Seattle, he joined the faculty at Seattle Psychoanalytic Institute, serving as its President from 1980 to 1981. Soon after, he co-founded with Maxine Anderson the Center for Object Relations which later divided into the Northwestern Psychoanalytic Society and Northwest Family Development Center.
He was the father of the British Object Relations tradition in Seattle, a revered teacher and mentor to generations of students, supervisees, and analysands. He founded Secure Beginnings, serving high risk mothers and infants, served as member of the Board of Directors of University of Washington Nursing and Child Development Program, on the Board of the UW Certificate Program in Infant Mental Health, and was a founding member of Washington Association of Infant Mental Health (WA-AIMH). In his later years, he volunteered his help with a bonding program at "Learning Tree," a day care center in Bremerton.
His creativity, generosity, and rich experience made a large mark. His spare time was equally productive; he did things big--Great Danes, developing and renovating farm property with sustainable practices, planting an orchard beside a picturesque waterfall. He drew the deepest joy spending time at Illahee, in Kitsap County, on the shores of Puget Sound with family near his childhood roots. We will miss him in a big way.
Austin and first wife, Carol, raised four children: Stan (Mary), Margot, Charlie (Liz), and their daughter Debby who predeceased him in 1993. He is survived by his loving long time partner, Lucy Hadac, by his siblings, Rod and Stephanie, by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.