Avie McNamara

Avie (Burton) McNamara entered the gates of heaven on June 24, 2020. She was 85 years young.



Avie was an emergency room nurse at Overlake Hospital, Plastic Surgical nurse for multiple Bellevue offices and the neighborhood nurse to all the neighborhood kids while living in Lake Hills. Avie also volunteered with several medical teams traveling to impoverished countries to assist with surgeries offered for free.



Avie was passionate about traveling the world. She, and her husband Jim traveled to all 7 continents, drove every highway in the continental United States and she adored Cruising.



Avie loved to entertain and was an amazing hostess. She loved the Opera, Symphony, Broadway shows and Plays.



Avie is survived by her husband Jim McNamara, her children Pam Sode, Diane Burton, Barb Olson and Sue Burton. Avie was blessed to have 4 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



