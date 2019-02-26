Resources More Obituaries for B. Meyer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? B. Joan Meyer

Age 84, born January 5, 1935 in Grand Coulee, Washington passed away February 1, 2019 in Seattle.



Joan lived an exceptional life. She loved dancing - fox trot, waltz, tango; and when asked, at age 78, what she would want if stranded on a desert island she answered, "Music, a man and champagne."



Joan grew up in the small town of Winthrop, Washington, the third child of six. She was a unique child. Demure, beautiful, mild, a lover of Wordsworth, she, also, possessed a tenacious spirit, and a deep desire to live a fuller, broader, richer life than the one she had been born into. At an early age she stopped using her given name, Barbara, and took to using her more winsome, second name, Joan. A diligent Girls Scout and student, she graduated from Winthrop High School in 1954 and into the wider world.



She lived for many years overseas -



France, Germany, Turkey, Japan; traveled to places as far afield as Tehran, Paris, Tokyo, Biarritz, Istanbul, Madrid, Beirut, Berlin, Oslo, Aleppo, Kyoto, Cairo, Nara, Asmara, Adana, La Fortuna, Alamos de Sonora and to many more places, large and small -



experiences that she was proud of and cherished to the end of her life.



Joan married three times; bore two children; made a 30 year career in banking; and retired to the warmth and sun of Arizona in 2000, where she enjoyed a host of good neighbors and entertained dear friends. She was a lifelong Episcopalian.



Throughout her life, Joan, possessed a remarkable capacity to win and hold close friends. Most remarkable is Cathy Weir, now of Fort Collins, Colorado, whom Joan met in Chateauroux, France, when both women were young mothers taking cooking classes together. The two old friends exchanged letters to the last months of Joan's life.



In the end, Joan loved her children, her friends, her long career, her life overseas; loved beauty, music, dancing, but most of all, she loved her freedom. And by this, Joan hoped to be a model to future generations of her family, showing that life, no matter how difficult it begins, can be made into a thing of adventure, beauty and abundance.



Joan is survived by her children, Michael and Michelle Flynn; her children by marriage, Michael Paul and Cindy Englehart; Dianne, John, Peggy and Paul Meyer; sisters Elinore Drake, Nancy Kamstra, and Judy Pock; brother, Read Kent; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Requiem Mass, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9th at Thomsen Chapel, Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 1245 10th Avenue East, Seattle.



Memorials may be made by keeping fresh flowers in your home, encouraging children to memorize Wordsworth's 'The Daffodils,' and, on Joan's birth day, or whenever the air is still, listening to Albeniz's Asturias. Joan was exceptional child, an exceptional woman, now she is in the hands of God.