B. Robert Aigner, M.D.
March 24, 1928 ~ July 14, 2019
On July 14, 2019 the Aigners said goodbye to their family patriarch. Bob was born in Voithenberg, Germany to Alois and Josephine Aigner. In 1929, the family immigrated to the growing lumber town of Hoquiam, WA. Always an excellent student, Bob graduated from Saint Martin's College 2 years early and headed to Saint Louis University medical school. Within 3 days of graduating in 1952, Bob took his medical boards, married Martha Ann Wagner and moved cross country to Seattle to begin internship at Providence Hospital.
In Seattle Bob and Martha began their family with the birth of their first child, Susan. In 1955, they moved to St. John's, Newfoundland where he served as a captain in the US Air Force. While in Canada, children Rob and Dave were born. Bob chose to specialize in the burgeoning field of neurology and the family moved to Rochester, MN where he joined the Mayo clinic. Here they welcomed child number 4, Paul. In 1960, they moved to Seattle to begin his medical career. The birth of Sarah rounded out the family.
Bob was a neurology pioneer in Seattle being one of the first in the city. He was a successful and respected physician for over 35 years. Loved by his patients, many of them became family friends. He received numerous professional awards for accomplishments in his field, served as chief of medical staff at Providence Hospital and was frequently called upon to provide expert testimony in legal cases. He particularly loved teaching neurological subjects to medical students and professionals.
In his private life, Bob volunteered countless hours to Saint Martin's College and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue for over 50 years. But his number one priority was his family. We remember how he orchestrated Sunday dinners. These were raucous events filled with laughter, loud conversation, music and teriyaki chicken BBQ'ed, to some degree of doneness, by chef Bob. The rotating cast of attendees included colleagues, friends, exchange students, and timid new significant others. No one escaped his inquisitive nature and his Socratic questioning as he tried to discover what made you unique. He was always more interested in you than in talking about himself.
Bob and Martha loved learning together and cultivated many hobbies. Most of them were lovingly passed along to their children and grandchildren. In particular, they shared their knowledge about birding, agate collecting, crossword puzzles, travel, music, sports and reading. Bob's photography interest lives on in the hundreds of photos displayed on family refrigerators. His mind was always active, he was happy to share the number of steps to the mailbox, the most fuel efficient route from Bellevue to Ocean Shores and the number of tinsel strands required on Christmas tree boughs to achieve maximum holiday cheer.
Bob was meticulous in the garden. On Saturdays he could found in the yard with clippers in hand straightening the edge of the grass into a perfect line. He began many family traditions that have been passed down to his children and grandchildren: Nightly discussion topics that were both fascinating and challenging, grandchildren guessing the restaurant bill and winning that amount if guessed right, the annual Aigner Family Predictions contest complete with winner's trophy and bragging rights for a year, and speeches - so many loving speeches honoring the family VIP of the moment with words of respect, love and pride. Those who loved him are heart broken by his absence and are keenly aware of the grand privilege it was to have him in our lives.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Pacific Regent Bellevue and Providence Hospice who treated Bob with dignity and respect for 31/2 years, you were a blessing.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 67 years Martha who was by his side every day, children Susan Phipps (Neal), Rob (Tina Pappas), Dave (Janet), Paul (Cristi), Sarah Conroy (Bob), 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren with a 3rd on the way.
The family will hold a private service on July 28. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice or Saint Martin's University.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019