Barbara Ann Deignan
Age 89, passed away peacefully on Feb 6, 2019. Barbara was born on Jan 28, 1930 to Michael and Ida Deignan. Up until the last few years Barbara spent her entire life in the Interbay neighborhood where she was born and raised. She is predeceased by her parents and her five siblings, Joe and John Deignan, Mary Lesperance, Helen Berg, and Therese O'Halleran, and is survived by 15 nieces and nephews. Barbara was a strong, smart, and independent woman who lived life her way. Though living with dementia the past few years, Barbara's sweet nature and sense of humor shone through more than ever. She will be missed.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margarets Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb 20 at 11:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019