Barbara Ann Erickson Tobin
1929 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and devoted and adventurous friend Barbara passed into God's loving arm's on Friday January 11, 2019. Barb was born in Fargo, ND July 2, 1929 to Andrew Charles Erickson and Margaret Alfred Erickson. In c.1949, Barbara accompanied her parents, relocating to Seattle, WA. Barbara married William W. Tobin on November 26, 1953 in Seattle, WA. Together they had two children and 30 years of marriage. Barb and her family were looking forward to her 90th birthday on July 2nd this year.
The family wishes to extend an
invitation to her friends to attend a memorial service on Tuesday July 2nd, 2019 at
St. Peter's Episcopal Parish
1610 King St., Seattle, WA 98144
11:00 am Worship, 90th Birthday Celebration luncheon to follow.
See the full obituary at https://www.marlattfuneralhome.com
friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook and leave memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019