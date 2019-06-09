Home

Barbara Ann Erickson Tobin

Barbara Ann Erickson Tobin Obituary
Barbara Ann Erickson Tobin

1929 ~ 2019

Our loving mother, grandmother, and devoted and adventurous friend Barbara passed into God's loving arm's on Friday January 11, 2019. Barb was born in Fargo, ND July 2, 1929 to Andrew Charles Erickson and Margaret Alfred Erickson. In c.1949, Barbara accompanied her parents, relocating to Seattle, WA. Barbara married William W. Tobin on November 26, 1953 in Seattle, WA. Together they had two children and 30 years of marriage. Barb and her family were looking forward to her 90th birthday on July 2nd this year.

The family wishes to extend an

invitation to her friends to attend a memorial service on Tuesday July 2nd, 2019 at

St. Peter's Episcopal Parish

1610 King St., Seattle, WA 98144

11:00 am Worship, 90th Birthday Celebration luncheon to follow.

See the full obituary at https://www.marlattfuneralhome.com

friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook and leave memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
