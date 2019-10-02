|
|
Barbara Ann Hansen
Barbara Ann Hansen of Bainbridge Island, WA, died peacefully at her home on September 26th surrounded by family members after a brave, courageous battle with leukemia. Barbara was born on August 29, 1931, to Irving and Bonnie Orr in Seattle and graduated from Lincoln High School. Barbara worked for a short time with the Bell Telephone Company and soon met the man she would marry, Reid Hansen. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
During her life, Barbara was devoted to her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved her travels with Reid and friends to Asia, Europe, nearly every state, and many cruises. Some of her fondest years were the eleven spent at Camp Parsons, a Boy Scout camp on Hood Canal where Reid and her son and daughter worked as staff members. Barbara also worked part-time in several Bellevue Public Schools as a library aide.
Barbara and Reid spent the 30 plus years of retirement at the family home on Bainbridge Island that Reid grew up in. She treasured the many friends and neighbors in their community, always offering a smile and time to chat. Her book club gatherings in later years were a highlight. She devoted many volunteer hours at the Bainbridge Island Historical Museum, Bainbridge Senior Center, and the Seattle Children's Bainbridge Bargain Boutique. She loved to play cards, particularly pinochle, and do crossword puzzles.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Jean, and son Michael Reid. She is survived by her husband Reid, son Jeffrey (Donna), and daughter Julie (Steve). Pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adorn many walls and appliances in the home as they were always a delight to visit and caress. Grandchildren include Amy Gendron-Hansen, Eric Hansen, Nicholas Hayes, Ryan Hayes and Brandon Hayes. Her great-grandchildren are Rowan, Coraline, and Gavin Gendron-Hansen.
A gathering to celebrate Barbara's life will take place at the family home at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made with any of the volunteer sites Barbara enjoyed along with Project Ethiopia.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 2, 2019