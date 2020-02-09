|
|
Barbara Ann McManus
Barbara passed away at the age 91 on January 31, 2020 in Edmonds. She was born in Monroe, Oregon on May 17, 1928, to George Mahlon Gerber and Esther Wilhelmina Johnson. She was preceded in death by both her parents and husbands, Rev. Charles Norman McManus and Edward Kumka, and by siblings, Chester, Norman, Ralph, Lucille, Irene, Wallace and Donna. She is survived by her younger brother George Gerber; and all six of her own children, Richard, McManus, Gail Mezger, Rhoda Kiely, Paula, David and Daniel McManus; along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Full obituary with story of her life
can be found at www.washelli.com.
Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, in Seattle, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,
burial to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020