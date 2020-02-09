Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evergreen Washelli
11111 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA
Barbara Ann McManus


1928 - 2020
Barbara Ann McManus Obituary
Barbara Ann McManus

Barbara passed away at the age 91 on January 31, 2020 in Edmonds. She was born in Monroe, Oregon on May 17, 1928, to George Mahlon Gerber and Esther Wilhelmina Johnson. She was preceded in death by both her parents and husbands, Rev. Charles Norman McManus and Edward Kumka, and by siblings, Chester, Norman, Ralph, Lucille, Irene, Wallace and Donna. She is survived by her younger brother George Gerber; and all six of her own children, Richard, McManus, Gail Mezger, Rhoda Kiely, Paula, David and Daniel McManus; along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Full obituary with story of her life

can be found at www.washelli.com.

Memorial service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, in Seattle, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,

burial to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
