Barbara Ann Norine



Barbara Norine went gracefully to God on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was born Thanksgiving day, November 27, 1947 to Dolores and Robert Johnson in Seattle, Wa. First of five, she is survived by siblings, Robert "Vashon Bob" Johnson, Eileen Weilep, Theresa Layton & Kathleen "Tassy" Cain, as well as their families. She is also survived by her husband of 49 years, Gregory Norine; son, Brian Norine; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Norine; granddaughter, Violet "Little Miss" Norine and dear friend & sister-in-law, Jane Quinn and her family.



A devout Catholic, Barbara graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1966. She then attended Seattle University & graduated from the University of Washington with her Masters in Education. She taught science for over 30 years, retiring from Mattson Junior High in 2005. She recently retired as a phlebotomist with Bloodworks Northwest after 13 years.



Barbara was an avid reader, a speedy knitter, a certified blood donor, and a faithful church tither. She enjoyed yard work, shopping at Costco, spoiling her son & his wife, but most of all, being a grandmother. There aren't any words to express how sorely she will be missed; her kindness touched so many lives.



Please join us Saturday, June 29th



at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Covington, WA at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Barbara's name.