Barbara Ann Petschl Sifferman



Barbara Ann Petschl Sifferman died peacefully on March 1, 2019.



Barbara was born on September 2,



1943, in Seattle. She is a graduate from Blanchet High School and the University of Washington. Barbara worked with infants and toddlers with disabilities and delays for most of her life. She worked at The Little Red School House and Sherwood Community Services, where she was part of their family for 26 years positively impacting hundreds of children and their families. In addition, she worked at Equifriends, combining her love of horses with her skills as an Occupational Therapist.



Barbara is survived by her children Caralee and Scott and his wife Mary, her grandchildren, Kenda, Dylan, Sydney, Derek, Cameron, and Casey, her siblings Tom, Jeanne, Bill, and Mary Janet, and many nephews and nieces whom she loved with all of her heart. She will be laid to rest next to her parents Tom Petschl and Mary Moffat Petschl Wagner at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.



All are welcome to join family and friends in a Celebration of Barbara's life on March 22, 2019, at Sultan High School, at 1:00pm. A reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in Barbara's memory to Sherwood, 402 91st Ave. NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258.



"She was a good beacher!"