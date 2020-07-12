Barbara Anne (Gwinn) Antes ~ "Bunny"



Bunny was born November 21, 1927 in Seattle. She is the last of the original Gwinn family of 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Bunny went to Roosevelt High School and graduated from Whitworth College in 1950. For a time, she worked as a secretary with Young Life Ministries. She went to work for Northwest Airlines and then into the Travel Business as an agent and then a Manager. She loved her flowers, playing tennis, bridge and ping pong, and she also loved to travel.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alex Antes, two children; Scott and Shari, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Memorial service TBD.



