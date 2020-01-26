|
Barbara Anne Pethick
Born December 4, 1937 in Port Gamble, WA; died January 17, 2020 at her home in Shoreline.
Survived by Donald, her loving husband of 55 years; her children, Don (Michelle) and Nancy Pethick, (Michael); grandchildren, Jenna, Nathan and Lauren; siblings, Mary Frederick (Herb) and Norman Gordon (Karen); and a large extended family.
Barbara received a Bachelor of Education from Seattle University and continued her education at the University of Washington attending Graduate School. She taught in the Seattle School district for 30 years, most of those years were spent at North Beach Elementary School.
She loved spending her free time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Most of her free time was spent at her summer home on Hood Canal. She loved sharing good food and wine with her friends and had a great sense of humor. Her faith brought her strength and joy daily. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Recitation of the Rosary
will be held Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00pm at
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel
Funeral Mass will be held
Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 am
at St. Luke Catholic Church
322 N 175th St, Shoreline 98133
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020