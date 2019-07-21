Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Sharrard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Anne Sharrard

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Barbara Anne SharraRd



"Family is Everything"



Barbie Sharrard passed away June 15, 2019 following complications from surgery. Mom was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, auntie, cousin and best friend. Barbie, daughter of Christian and Alice Leffler, was born in Tacoma, Washington. She was raised in Seattle and spent many happy years at the beach at Three Tree Point. Barbie attended Washington State College (GO COUGS!) where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated with a degree in Education. It was there that she met the love of her life, M. Darrel Sharrard. Mom was a lifelong learner and was an elementary school teacher/librarian her entire professional life. Barbie was an amazing woman who had a special gift of making us feel how important we were to her and how much she enjoyed your friendship. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society, PEO, Auburn First United Methodist Church, Wesley Homes Foundation, The Auburn Arts Commission, her bridge group and book club. Mom was a talented artist. She had a unique drawing style that everyone knew was Barbie's work. Her artwork graced the walls of many classrooms and school libraries, church halls, Wesley Homes Lea Hill, as well as local, state and national conferences, children's rooms, and friends' homes. There are many people who still treasure their Barbie Creations purchased at local arts and crafts shows or were gifted to them by Barbie. Every holiday gathering our family looked forward to what she would create for each place setting. The table was decorated better than Martha Stewart! It was spectacular and we looked forward to those holiday tables with great anticipation. She recently learned who her birth parents were and was proud to be welcomed into the Hazen and Pedersen families. Barbie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Leffler and niece, Laurel Leffler. She is survived by her husband, Darrel of 61 years, her sister Kristin Bennett, and her four children Jill (Clif) Johnson, Terry (June) Sharrard, Margot (Paul) Hightower, Tor (Amy Brown) Sharrard, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She treasured her grandchildren, Hannah Johnson, Kjersti Johnson(Ted Steingraber), Ellie Sharrard, TJ Sharrard, and Analise Brown.



A celebration of her life will be held on August 24th at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn, Washington. A reception will follow. Memorials may be made to the Wesley Homes Lea Hill Memorial Garden or to a . We love you Mom. We love you MORE! Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries