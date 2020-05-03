|
|
Barbara Bonjour
Barbara BonJour passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 leaving a large circle of friends to grieve. These include colleagues at Boeing where she held the designation of an Associate Technical Fellow working as a technical principal for the certification of flight controls on wide bodied airplanes. Outside of work, Barbara's circle encompassed her Green Lake neighbors with whom she shared her cooking talents, elegant wines, and expert gardening skills. Children grew up baking holiday cookies with her. The circle extended to others with whom she traveled the world: walking the Isle of Wight, attending Yoga retreats in Italy, floating the Grand Canyon, sailing the Inside Passage, appreciating musical performances by the Seattle Symphony and listening to the organ at Notre Dame in Paris, swimming hot springs in Iceland, traveling on annual Oregon wine tours, tap dancing and performing the Christmas Carol on stage, tango dancing with Seattle and Portland dancers and gardening with her own "Seattle Garden Club". The week before her death, Barbara and her cat Molly spent time with friends on Bainbridge Island where she had a "room with a view" and was treated with gourmet meals.
Remembrances may be made to Barbara's cherished groups: The Arboretum Foundation,
Washington Women's Foundation, or the Seattle Symphony Future Fund.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held later. Sign her Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020