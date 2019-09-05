|
|
Barbara C. Richmond
Barbara Carolyn Richmond, age 98, died September 2, 2019 in Silverdale, Washington. She was born August 4, 1921 in New London, Connecticut where she grew up. She graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1939 and Mitchell College in 1941. She was married to Chester A. Richmond, Jr. for 70 years and moved with him to his many duty stations throughout his 38-year Coast Guard career.
She enjoyed traveling, needlework and as the mother of seven children was involved in their school, church, and scouting activities. As a den mother, she spent many years helping her four sons in their scouting activities. As her children grew, she collected mementos to celebrate their accomplishments, activities, and interests. For each child, she produced a scrapbook of photos and keepsakes so those special memories would not be lost.
She is survived by her remaining sister, Beverly A Dobel, along with seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband who passed away in 2012. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and happy remembrances of Kitty Hawk summers, for which her children will always be grateful. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Viewing at 10:00 am. Rosary at 10:30 am with Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place Friday, September 13, 11:15 am at Tahoma National Cemetery
in Kent, WA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her name to Mitchell College Advancement, 437 Pequot Avenue, New London, Connecticut 06320.
The family requests that those attending the service wear something red to remember Barbara with her favorite color.
To share a memory, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/bremerton-wa/miller-woodlawn-funeral-home/2629
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019