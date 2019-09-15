|
Barbara Charlene Roberts
Barbara Charlene Roberts was born in Andalusia Alabama passed on the morning of September 4, 2019, she is
survived by her 3 sons, Gary
Wierleski, Kenneth Wierleski,
Michael Wierleski, her grandsons Zach Wierleski, Brandon Wierleski, Ben Wierleski; granddaughters, Morgan Wierleski, and Karoline Wierleski; great grandson August Butterfield. She worked as an Aerospace worker for the Boeing Company for 20 years and retired in 1996, she moved to South Florida after retirement and enjoyed collecting antiques.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019