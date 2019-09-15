Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Charlene Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Charlene Roberts Obituary
Barbara Charlene Roberts

Barbara Charlene Roberts was born in Andalusia Alabama passed on the morning of September 4, 2019, she is

survived by her 3 sons, Gary

Wierleski, Kenneth Wierleski,

Michael Wierleski, her grandsons Zach Wierleski, Brandon Wierleski, Ben Wierleski; granddaughters, Morgan Wierleski, and Karoline Wierleski; great grandson August Butterfield. She worked as an Aerospace worker for the Boeing Company for 20 years and retired in 1996, she moved to South Florida after retirement and enjoyed collecting antiques.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.