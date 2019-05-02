Barbara Dell Greenhouse



Barbara Greenhouse, age 80, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 from heart problems.



She was born in Higbee, Missouri to Bill Jones and Helen Frances Weber. She was preceded in death by her sister Billijo Jones.



She truly loved everyone she met. And it was very difficult to get her out of a store without her talking to everyone. And if a baby was present forget about it. She worked at Edmond s High school with the troubled kids and in the P.E. dept. She loved the Mariners and the Sea hawks. As well as Notre Dame Football. Barbara simply put was the best.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years Walter Lee Greenhouse Sr. Her four children Laura Lynn Sutton Porter, Linda Leigh Michael Hatch, Barabara Gilley and Walter Lee Greenhouse Jr. And their children Stephanie LeAnn and Ryan Sutton, Heather, Jesse and Holly Hatch, and Rachel Gilley. Survivng brothers and sisters are Dottie Garfein, Kathy Longwell, Juanita Weber, Sonja Tutwiler, Sandra Weber, Harry Weber, Jesse Weber and Eddie Weber. Published in The Seattle Times from May 2 to May 3, 2019