Barbara Elise Brueggeman Chapman
Barbara died peacefully surrounded by her family on 10 November 2019. She was 91 years old. Barbara was known as Bobby in her younger years and Baba to all of her 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved, and who loved her, dearly. Baba found great joy in spending time with all of her extended family.
Born in Shaker Heights, Ohio to Arthur and Berenice, Barbara was the youngest of six; siblings Berenice, Arthur, Anne, John and David all predeceased her. She moved with her family to Winnetka, Illinois in her teens. She attended North Shore Country Day School, and then Vassar College for two years. When her father died, Barbara came home to Chicago to care for and comfort her mother. Barbara worked at Marshall Field and studied weaving with Else Regensteiner. She became an accomplished weaver, and was a member of the Marley Weavers in Chicago. Barbara loved art and textile crafts of all kinds. She was a lifelong weaver and leaves us many beautiful and striking works of art and apparel.
Barbara met and fell in love with Warren who was a medical student at the University of Chicago. They married in 1950 and immediately started a family. With 4 children six and under they moved to Bellingham, Washington, where Warren opened his Urology practice, and for nine years lived an idyllic life on Lake Whatcom. Barbara went back to school while raising five active children and got degrees in English and History. She taught weaving in Bellingham and developed and cherished some lifelong friends.
Barbara and Warren moved to the Seattle area in 1966. She returned to University and earned a Masters degree in Sociology. She taught public school for a few years, but ultimately was drawn back to her art. Barbara again taught weaving in Seattle and led numerous tours of textile artists to Greece to explore historic weaving traditions.
In 1970, Barbara and Warren found Lund, BC, and they designed and built a beautiful, magical home on the shores near Desolation Sound. They vacationed there often and made it their retirement home in 1990. Barbara loved gardening, getting to know the local community, and they hosted all their grandchildren for Camp Cladoch every summer for many years.
Barbara was a consummate hostess and loved gatherings at her homes, working tirelessly to prepare delicious food and set a fabulous table. Her wide circle of friends also included many performance artists who often filled the home with music and love.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Warren, her son Frank (Amy), her son Arthur, her daughter Kit (Don), and son Phillip (Barbara). Her daughter Marney passed in 2007.
A Memorial and Celebration of Barbara's Life is being planned for December 29, 2019. Please email Frank for details at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019