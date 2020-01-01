|
|
Barbara Elizabeth Hulbert Little
Born March 21, 1949 in Plainfield, New Jersey to Donald Corydon Hulbert and Elizabeth Anne Wilks Hulbert, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Northwest Hospital in Seattle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Balcom Little, and both her parents. She is survived by her brother Richard Wilks Hulbert, his wife Deborah Keigh Hulbert, her three nieces Erin Elizabeth Kerr, Jessica Wilks Vaccari, and Alicia Reigh Burson, her nephew, Brian Russell Hulbert, and her grand niece Maybel Elizabeth Kerr.
Barb graduated from Lakeland College in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and earned her teaching certificate in Washington State. Barb spent her early years in Connecticut and Maryland before moving to the west coast. She lived in the Bay area for a time, then moved to Seattle where she worked at Shoreline Community College for 20 years. Barb had an eternally young soul; she never skipped a chance to have some fun. She was a hoot to be around, a riot in her youth, and she never let time age her spirit. She was kind, thoughtful, and led a life full of compassion and love. She embodied what it meant to follow Christ; she gave to others, she cared for the people she loved, and also for those she didn't know. She was our Sister, our Aunt, and our friend, she will be sorely missed, and fiercely loved by all who knew her.
Barb will be remembered for her generosity, her sense of humor, her spontaneity, and her sense of adventure. She loved taking her nieces on camping trips, exploring in her Minnie Winnie RV, traveling the world, and baking the most amazing Christmas cookies. She was a loyal friend with many friendships spanning several decades. A beloved daughter, Barb devoted herself to caring for her mother as she journeyed through Alzheimer's and then moved in with her father to be his helper and companion in his final years. She will be eternally missed.
Celebration of life will be held at Rock of Ages on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 1, 2020