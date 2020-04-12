|
|
Barbara Ellen Maguire Veith
Barbara Ellen Maguire Veith (95), Bellevue, WA passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 in the gentle care of her caregivers at Sunrise Mercer Island, who kindly stood in for her family who could not be at her bedside. Barbara was born April 27, 1924 in Yakima, WA and moved to Seattle at age 12 following the death of her father. She attended Holy Names High School and Seattle University and married in 1945 following WWII to begin her substantial contributions to the baby boom. Her parents, Michael J. Maguire, MD, and Margaret Flett Maguire, originally from Spokane, raised Barbara and her siblings, Robert Maguire, Joseph Maguire, MD, Margaret (Peg) Richards, and Katherine (Katy) Vassey, RN, who preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by six of her eight children, Richard C. Veith, MD, Margaret (Peggy) L. Gering, RN, Robert G. Veith, MD, Mary E. LaShell, David W. Veith and Patrick J. Veith. She was preceded in death by her children, Michael D. Veith and Theresa (Terry) E. Jordan. She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Barbara also loved her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews originally from Spokane, Yakima, Puyallup and Indianola.
Growing up in Yakima, Barbara enjoyed a protected and privileged position as the youngest in the close Irish Catholic Maguire family. She captivated her own family with idyllic stories about Bumping Lake, William O. Douglas, her father snowshoeing into the Yakama Nation to provide medical care, sitting on ponies when she was allowed to accompany him, and two Yakama chiefs who attended her father's funeral in their full eagle-feathered headdresses. Losing her father at age 12 and having her early adulthood short-circuited by WWII and an early marriage was not the best preparation for the challenges she encountered later along the way. Her family has great admiration for her stamina and resilience raising alone eight children ranging in age from 16 to an infant in the sometimes-unforgiving culture for divorced single moms in suburbia in the 1960s. No one could ever doubt the ferociousness of her protection of her cubs growing up! She focused her children on their schoolwork and in the summers sequestered them away at the local cocoon of the Newport Hills pool, swimming, diving and coaching during the challenging 60-80s. Her modest self-appraisal of her skills as a mother, reflected in her frequent tease, "at least none of them ended up on drugs or in jail!", belied the prominent career successes of her children and grandchildren in medicine, nursing, IT, law, education, and the military.
Barbara was mesmerized by Ted Kennedy's funeral, which she watched live on a Saturday morning in August, 2009. Like Barbara, Kennedy was Catholic, Irish and of her generation. She identified strongly with the values he exemplified as he championed children, the disenfranchised, the poor, and the less fortunate. She certainly instilled those values in her family. An excerpt of President Obama's eulogy is a fitting tribute that she would appreciate:
"We cannot know for certain how long we have here. We cannot foresee the trials or misfortunes that will test us along the way. We cannot know God's plan for us. What we can do is to live out our lives as best we can with purpose, and love, and joy. We can use each day to show those who are closest to us how much we care about them and treat others with the kindness and respect that we wish for ourselves. We can learn from our mistakes and grow from our failures. And we can strive at all costs to make a better world, so that someday, if we are blessed with the chance to look back on our time here, we can know that we spent it well; that we made a difference; that our fleeting presence had a lasting impact on the lives of other human beings."
Barbara brought joy to those around her and made each of her children and grandchildren believe that they were her favorite. She will be deeply missed but warmly remembered. A memorial gathering for the immediate family will hopefully be possible in the summer. Gifts or remembrances can be made to the Barbara Ellen Maguire - Veith Family Scholarship at Western Washington University.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020