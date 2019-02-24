Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Gibney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Gibney

On February 14th, 2019 Barbara Gibney, loving wife and mother of two sons passed away at the age of 86.



She was born in Seattle on March 16, 1932 to Roy and Mabel Bucy. Growing up in a military family, Barbara spent her childhood not only in Seattle, but also Alaska, Maryland and Hawaii. Wherever she was, her natural warmth and good humor meant she was never without friends. After graduating from the University of Hawaii, Barbara returned to the Seattle area and began a long career as a passionate and dedicated educator. She helped develop the Bainbridge Cooperative Nursery School and taught in the Seattle Public Schools Gifted Student program.



In 1974 she married Jack Gibney, who like her father was also an army officer. The newly formed family moved to Germany where they spend four wonderful years. There, Barbara began teaching in a middle school for military dependents. After returning from Germany, the family relocated to Vienna, Virginia where Barbara continued to teach middle school until her retirement. During that time she was able to focus on the subject that most inspired her, finding innovative ways to teach writing.



In 1991 Barbara and Jack moved back to Bainbridge Island where they remained until the end of her life. There Barbara reestablished old connections and made many new ones. She could turn any activity into a social event from food shopping at Town and Country to working at Church Mouse to encounters with people she just met along the way. Ever outgoing and friendly, she touched many peoples lives.



She loved knitting and made beautiful sweaters and scarves as gifts for many people. Barbara loved to laugh and be silly, wear bright colors, sing and play the piano, and most of all, she loved her family.



Barbara is survived by her husband Jack Gibney, her two sons Scott and Jeff Apostolou, her daughter-in-law Christy Apostolou and her beloved granddaughter Kate Apostolou.



A Mass followed by a reception will be held at St. Cecilia Church on Bainbridge Island on Saturday, March 2nd starting at 11am. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019