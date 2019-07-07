|
|
Barbara Harker Lott
Barbara Harker Lott passed away unexpectedly June 26, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her parents Isabel Jean and Tom Anderson, and her grandson Brandon Mannikko. She is survived by her husband Richard Lott; daughters Dede Wren, Kari Mannikko, Darcy Hobbs, and Jamie Harker; granddaughters Alyssa, Ashley, Rachel, Bailey, and Lexi; siblings Pat Anderson, Wes Anderson, and Donna Houston. Barb was born and raised in Ballard, Washington. She performed modern dance and was a nationally ranked gymnast, graduating from Highline High School. She loved to fish, hunt, and camp. She worked at Motorola Co. as West Coast Regional Manager before retiring from Boeing. A lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she held positions of Worthy Matron and Classy Cat Deputy Instructor.
Funeral Service July 13, 2019 2:00pm at United Methodist Church, Sumner WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019