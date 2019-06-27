Home

Barbara Holtum Edquist


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Holtum Edquist Obituary
Barbara Holtum Edquist

Barbara Holtum Edquist, age 85, passed away June 12, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She grew up in Everett, spent the majority of her life in Seattle, and moved to Olympia in 2016. She proudly graduated from Linfield College in Oregon in 1956, and worked as a medical financial technician for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles; sister, Lois Ward; and her extended family. She was a faithful 50+ year member of the First Baptist Church in Seattle, and an active member of the Church Choir. She enjoyed travel and was particularly fond of traveling to Europe and around the Pacific Northwest with the Church Choir, as well as with her extended family. A celebration of life will be held in early fall in Olympia. Please leave condolences for the family at [email protected] Arrangements through Funeral Alternatives - Lacey.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019
