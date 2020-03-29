|
|
Barbara J. (Faust) Culbert
June 13, 1943 ~ March 11, 2020
Barbara Jean Culbert, age 76, passed peacefully in Wenatchee, from an extended illness.
She was born in Northwood, North Dakota to George and Ethel Faust, who along with her brother, Ron Faust, preceded her in death.
Barbara is survived by her brother Tom Faust, Westport, WA; her loving husband of 57 years, Dennis; their children, three sons Jeff (Sue) and Scott all of Federal Way, Todd who resides in Phoenix, AZ and daughter Denise Tapp of Burien; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in Seattle. You are invited to view Barbara's tribute online at www.HeratigeMemorialChapel.com and share a memory of leave a condolence.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020