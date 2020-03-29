Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Culbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Faust) Culbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. (Faust) Culbert Obituary
Barbara J. (Faust) Culbert

June 13, 1943 ~ March 11, 2020

Barbara Jean Culbert, age 76, passed peacefully in Wenatchee, from an extended illness.

She was born in Northwood, North Dakota to George and Ethel Faust, who along with her brother, Ron Faust, preceded her in death.

Barbara is survived by her brother Tom Faust, Westport, WA; her loving husband of 57 years, Dennis; their children, three sons Jeff (Sue) and Scott all of Federal Way, Todd who resides in Phoenix, AZ and daughter Denise Tapp of Burien; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in Seattle. You are invited to view Barbara's tribute online at www.HeratigeMemorialChapel.com and share a memory of leave a condolence.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -