|
|
Barbara J. Post
April 19, 1929 ~ November 6, 2019
Barbara died peacefully on November 6th after a short illness.
A lifetime resident of the northwest, she enjoyed hiking and many outdoor activities.
Her family, friends, church and music were also important parts of her full life.
Married to Malcolm until his death in 1999, she is survived by 6 children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. We will all miss her deeply.
Memorial service Sat., Dec. 14th,
11:00am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church
To read the full obituary or
share your memories with us,
please visit:
www.EmmickFunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Episcopal Church would be welcomed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019