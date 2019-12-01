Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Post


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Post Obituary
Barbara J. Post

April 19, 1929 ~ November 6, 2019

Barbara died peacefully on November 6th after a short illness.

A lifetime resident of the northwest, she enjoyed hiking and many outdoor activities.

Her family, friends, church and music were also important parts of her full life.

Married to Malcolm until his death in 1999, she is survived by 6 children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. We will all miss her deeply.

Memorial service Sat., Dec. 14th,

11:00am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

To read the full obituary or

share your memories with us,

please visit:

www.EmmickFunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Episcopal Church would be welcomed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -