Barbara HAWKINS



Barbara J. Hawkins, 92, former



resident of Seattle (1998-2008), passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2020 in Lancaster, CA. She was born in Moline, IL on September 15, 1927 to Artie and Mae Sipes. She married Ken Hawkins in 1970, who predeceased her in Seattle in 2008. After she retired from Rockhurst University at 701/2, she served as President of Windsong Condominiums in Seattle for 81/2 years and helped her husband Ken run his engineering consulting business, Vibration Control Co. She is survived by 3 children: Jeff Pope (Nancy), IL; JoAnn (Pope) Woolwine (Sam), VA; and Mary (Pope) Ritch (Tony), CA; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 step-daughters, 6 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, and 1 step-great-great grandchild. She requested cremation by Chapel of the Valley in Palmdale, CA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store