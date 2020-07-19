1/1
Barbara Jane (Sipes) Pope Hawkins
Barbara HAWKINS

Barbara Jane (Sipes) Pope Hawkins, 92, former

resident of Seattle (1998-2008), passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2020 in Lancaster, CA. She was born in Moline, IL on September 15, 1927 to Artie and Mae Sipes. She married Ken Hawkins in 1970, who predeceased her in Seattle in 2008. After she retired from Rockhurst University at 701/2, she served as President of Windsong Condominiums in Seattle for 81/2 years and helped her husband Ken run his engineering consulting business, Vibration Control Co. She is survived by 3 children: Jeff Pope (Nancy), IL; JoAnn (Pope) Woolwine (Sam), VA; and Mary (Pope) Ritch (Tony), CA; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 step-daughters, 6 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, and 1 step-great-great grandchild. She requested cremation by Chapel of the Valley in Palmdale, CA

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 19, 2020
I love you mom and will always remember you. Im glad youre at peace now. Save me a seat!
Mary Ritch
Daughter
