|
|
Barbara Jean Anthony
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 Barbara Jean Anthony, loving wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and mother of three children, went home to be with the Lord at age 76.
Barbara was born on May 31, 1943 in Bremerton, Washington to Herbert and Clara (Furst) Hagerman. She married Charles Shepard in 1964 and they were married for 4 years, having two children, Lisa and Michael (deceased). On December 1, 1979 she married Gary Anthony and together their family grew, adding one daughter, Jennifer.
Barbara retired as an executive at Boeing after 37 years of service in 2001, starting as a secretary at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington at the age of 18.
Barbara was a passionate friend who was known for her adventurous spirit, gift of gab and living life to the fullest. She was generous, full of joy and loved her family with devotion. Hosting family gatherings, stuffing Christmas stockings, decorating birthday cakes, filling Easter baskets and sending cards are just a few of the ways she showed her love to those around her. From a young age, Barbara enjoyed the outdoors and throughout her life enjoyed long walks, particularly in Maui, always certain to point out a beautiful flower or interesting bird. She found great joy in caring for her garden, filling it with vibrant flowers and tomatoes. She was an active member of her church, dedicating the better part of the last 20 years serving in various leadership positions and was a mentor to many. In 2010 Barbara was given the gift of a granddaughter, Emery, and found her calling in being a Grandmother. She cared for Emery as a newborn until kindergarten, acting as a strong role model and nurturer, sharing a love for the beach, flowers, games and loads of laughter.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Herbert, her mother, Clara, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her husband Gary, her children Lisa and Jennifer, her Granddaughter, Emery, her siblings, Ken, Herb and Linda, and many cousins, nieces, nephews & loving friends.
A "Celebration of Barbara Jean's Life" will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Newport Covenant Church in Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's name to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at www.lymphoma.org
Please sign Barbara's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019