Barbara Jean "Bobbi" (Stewart) Bleeck



March 12, 1938 ~ May 24, 2020



Bobbi was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Robert A Bleeck, children, Carrie and Robert, their spouses Chad and Ina, and four grandchildren.



Bobbi was born and raised in the Seattle area. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956, where she was a cheerleader. While attending the University of Washington she met her future husband, Bob, at a student dance at the "Hub." They married at University Presbyterian Church in 1958. After Bob graduated, at Bobbi's instigation, moved almost immediately to Germany where they both worked for the next two years. After returning to the states they settled in Edmonds, Washington, where they lived nearly the rest of their life together. After their children were grown, Bobbi achieved her dream of moving to a house with a view of Puget Sound.



Bobbi worked for the Edmonds School District but spent most of her career in banking as an executive secretary. After she and Bob retired, Bobbi rekindled her passion for travel. Together, she and Bob traveled the world many times over, collecting experiences and making new friends. Bobbi formed lasting friendships wherever she lived, worked, or visited. She was an excellent cook, loved to entertain, getting together with friends known as "The Group," as well as her large extended family. Bobbi was particular about and meticulous in everything she did. She will be remembered for her conversation, gracious spirit and warm smile.



The family would like to thank her caregivers at The Terrace at Beverly Park in Everett, Washington, where Bobbi lived her final years, comfortable, safe, and loved. We would also like to thank Bobbi's Providence Hospice team for their compassionate care.



