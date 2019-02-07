Home

Barbara Jean (Hill) Casseday

SERVICE DATE CHANGE

Barbara Casseday , age 92, died from complications associated with Alzheimer's Dementia on January 2, 2019 at home where she resided at Madison House Assisted Living in Kirkland, WA.

Due to weather, her Memorial Service is rescheduled to

Sunday, March 17, 2019 , at 2:00pm

Rose Hill Church located at 12202 NE 90th St; Kirkland, WA 98033. Coffee and tea will be served afterwards at the church.

Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 7 to Mar. 13, 2019
