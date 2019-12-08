|
Barbara Jean Hood
Barbara Jean Hood, 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019 in Enumclaw, WA. She was born Oct. 8, 1932 in Spokane, WA, the daughter of the late Arleigh and Faye Weeks.
Barbara is survived by sister Donna Heuvel, two sons and their wives Larry (Ritchie) Hood and Lorne (Connie) Hood, grandchildren Josh and Charlsey Webster, and Austin, Quinn, Tyler, Dannielle and Ashley Hood, and great grandchildren Kendra, Anna, Harper, and Logan Webster and Maddison Hood. She is preceded in death by her husband Leslie, daughter Linda, and siblings Harry, Arlene and Sam.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and business partner. Her family moved to Camas, WA where she met the love of her life, Les. She married Les in 1952 and they moved to the Maple Valley/Renton area to build a life and family together. Barbara ran the office and kept the books for B&H Painting for more than 25 years while still finding time to be with family, attending sporting events, school plays and recitals for her children and grandchildren. She wasn't just a spectator when it came to sports and competition. She was an avid bowler who participated in several bowling leagues in the Renton area for more than three decades. She loved the competition and camaraderie and made many friends as a result of her love for bowling. She was also a longtime member of the Renton Ladies Auxiliary.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 1:00 pm at the Weeks Funeral Home in Enumclaw. The family will host a reception to follow at The Claw in Enumclaw. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019