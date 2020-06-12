Loving, kind, generous, hard working, sentimental and saw the good in everybody.
On April 27, 2020, our much-loved Barbara passed away at 92 years of age from natural causes. She was born Barbara Jean Mack on April 18, 1928 in Yonkers, New York. She was the daughter of Alice Margaret (Smith) and William Edward Mack. She graduated from Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire, in 1946. Later she entered Lawrence General Hospital's nursing program in Lawrence Massachusetts, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1961.
Barbara worked as a R.N. in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and as a home health care nurse until she retired in 1996. Barbara married Alexander R Jancewicz on November 23, 1962 in Seattle Washington. The couple had three children Martha, Eric, and Robin. She was a devoted mother. Barbara's nursing career supported her adventurous spirit allowing her to work and travel. Throughout her life she lived in areas across the world including Guam, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Florida, Arizona and Mexico. Barbara loved to sing, was a devout Christian and loved to attend church where she had many close friends and happy times studying the bible and worshiping with her community.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert G. Mack and her ex-husband. Barbara is survived by her three children Martha Morrow (Michael), Eric Jancewicz, and Robin Krell (Brent); and two grandchildren, Gavin and Cameron Krell. She is deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.